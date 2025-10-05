Bristol hit by triple injury blow

BRISTOL Bears have been dealt a major blow with Harry Randall, AJ MacGinty and Gabriel Ibitoye all facing long spells on the sidelines and undergoing surgery for injuries this week.

The trio all went off in the Bears’ win against Leicester last Sunday in their first match of the Prem season.

Out: Harry Randall, AJ MacGinty and Gabriel Ibitoye

First choice fly-half MacGinty is facing nine months out with an Achilles injury and England scrum-half Randall is expected to be out for the rest of the year with a hamstring issue.

Winger Ibitoye – Bears’ top try scor...