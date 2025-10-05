Connect with us

Tshiunza is ruled out with broken foot

WALES back five forward Christ Tshiunza is set to miss the autumn internationals after breaking his foot playing for Exeter in the 33-33 draw with Northampton last Sunday. It is the second time the 23-year-old, above, has broken his foot – he missed five months of the 2023-24 season after suffering a similar injury in his first game back from the World Cup.

