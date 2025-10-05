Connect with us

New deal will keep Smith at Saints

ENGLAND and British & Irish Lions fly-half Fin Smith has signed a multiyear contract extension with Northampton.
The 23-year-old, who has 11 England caps and was part of the Lions tour to Australia in the summer, joined from Worcester in 2022. He has so far scored 589 points in 63 appearances for Saints.
“I’ve loved my time at Saints and feel I’ve developed massively as a person on and off the pitch,” he said.
“I turned up as a 19-year-old, a bit naive and have to thank Northampton for helping me figure out who I want to be, how I want to play ...

