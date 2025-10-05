Prem news: Sale Sharks poised to make move for Chandler Cunningham-South

Sale Sharks are considering another raid on Harlequins following the close season signing of Nathan Jibulu with England forward Chandler Cunningham-South in their sights.

Jibulu has made a storming start to life in the north-west with tries in his first two matches, and Sale’s director of rugby Alex Sanderson, below, sees the powerful Cunningham-South as another player to help the Sharks achieve carry dominance.

“I have not spoken to him yet,” said Sanderson. “Rumours tend to spread through the changing room and beyond before anything has actually happened.

“Any good back rower, and it depe...