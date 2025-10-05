Connect with us

Club Rugby

Prem news: Sale Sharks poised to make move for Chandler Cunningham-South

Sale Sharks are considering another raid on Harlequins following the close season signing of Nathan Jibulu with England forward Chandler Cunningham-South in their sights.
Chandler Cunningham-South

Sale Sharks are considering another raid on Harlequins following the close season signing of Nathan Jibulu with England forward Chandler Cunningham-South in their sights.

Jibulu has made a storming start to life in the north-west with tries in his first two matches, and Sale’s director of rugby Alex Sanderson, below, sees the powerful Cunningham-South as another player to help the Sharks achieve carry dominance.
“I have not spoken to him yet,” said Sanderson. “Rumours tend to spread through the changing room and beyond before anything has actually happened.
“Any good back rower, and it depe...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics
Click to comment
 

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Rugby Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Arg v SA

The best betting sites

Globusbet

£10 MINIMUM DEPOSIT CASINOSonline-casinos-nz-banner

Betzillion UKGGBet

free bets

More in Club Rugby