Ollie Hassell-Collins out to prove his Test worth with England

Ollie Hassell-Collins has sharpened his prolific Leicester Tigers try-scoring teeth again to prove to Steve Borthwick he deserves another chance on the international stage with England.

The 26-year-old wing failed to make the squad who beat Argentina and USA this summer despite enjoying one of his best Premiership seasons.

Hassell-Collins, who won two caps in 2023 and scored in yesterday’s victory over Harlequins, admits he failed to take those opportunities with both hands, but prefers to look ahead at what might come his way.

“It’s another big season for me and naturally I’d love to get t...