R360 will be bad for the game, says Rob Baxter

Rob Baxter believes the planned franchise league R360, which aims to kick off next September having secured funding for three years to sign up the leading players, would be bad for the game.
The initiative is being headed by former England centre Mike Tindall, with claims that 200 players have signed pre-contracts, some worth £750,000 for a tournament that would be played between September and December.
“Rugby is feeling the fallout of the last few years you have a play-with financial mismanagement, declining investment in the club game and a product that is struggling to evolve,” said Tind...

