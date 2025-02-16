Lions hold off Stormers second half fightback

A dominant first-half show from the Lions was enough to secure a comfortable victory over their South African rivals.

The Lions led 24-6 at half-time but the Stormers fought back to salvage a losing bonus point.

The Lions went ahead when, after attacking from a lineout in the Stormers half, centre Henco van Wyk broke through to the 5m line where full-back Warrick Gelant impeded at the breakdown, earning a yellow card and Gianni Lombard kicked a penalty.

Jurie Mathee hit back with a penalty but Morne van den Berg went over for the opening try before Henco van Wyk and Marius Low joined him ove...