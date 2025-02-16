Dragons without their big names

Preview

■By BEN JAYCOCK

Dragons v Glasgow Today. 2pm

DRAGONS’ injury crisis continues as the league’s bottom side go into today’s meeting with champions Glasgow without Wales back row duo Dan Lydiate and Taine Basham.

They are also without No.8 Aaron Wainwright, who is in Wales camp along with scrum-half Rhodri Williams.

Centre Scott Williams makes his Dragons debut, flanker George Young comes into the back row and George Nott returns at lock with loosehead Josh Reynolds also drafted into a side which shows six changes from January’s defeat to Mu...