Jeremy Guscott – France have a Grand Slam look about them

By Jeremy Guscott - Outspoken and unmissable every week

The 2025 Six Nations will tell us whether France are fully over their disappointing quarter-final exit in the 2023 World Cup, but the way they outclassed Wales in Paris on Friday night is a strong indication they are moving in the right direction.

The seven tries to nil that they put past the Welsh makes them favourites to beat England at Twickenham again on Saturday, but they are a harder side to predict than most, mainly because traditionally emotion has played a big part in the way they perform.

However, maybe the default position ...