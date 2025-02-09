Jeremy Guscott: Huw Jones leads way for British & Irish Lions’ early starters

By Jeremy Guscott - Outspoken and unmissable every week

The opening round of the 2025 Six Nations was the first opportunity for players from Ireland, England, Scotland, and Wales to put themselves in the picture for Lions selection for the tour to Australia this summer – and it is inevitable that the players from the two winning teams, Ireland and Scotland, made the biggest impression.

This Round 1 team has been selected mostly on what I saw of the action on TV rather than being a data-driven process. It also puts defensive attributes in the spotlight, because, at the moment, that will be ...