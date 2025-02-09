Irish on top with quickfire hat-trick from flyer Molony

SIX NATIONS U20S 2025
■By BEN JAYCOCK
Scotland ...........15pts
Tries: Watson 24, Roberts 43, Patterson 62
Ireland...............33pts
Conversions: Green 2, 13, 17, 58
Tries: Molony 1, 12, 21; Corrigan 16, Minogue 58
CHARLIE Molony scored a hat-trick of tries as Ireland powered past Scotland in Edinburgh.
Ireland bounced back from last week’s opening round loss to England as the 2022 and 2023 tournament winners secured the four-try bonus point after just 21 minutes through Molony’s quick treble and Billy Corrigan’s score.
A further second half scor...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login