U20s Six Nations: George Timmins turns on the power as England’s chariot gathers pace

By James Orpin
England ........................... 27pts
Tries: James 11, Penalty 23, Hanson 80+2
Conversions: Coen 11, 82
Penalties: Coen 30, 55
France...............................10pts
Try: Britz 34 Conversion: Jurd 35 Penalty: Jurd 18
Flanker George Timmins impressed with a dogged performance on his first start as England’s youngsters went two from two in their title defence.
Scores from Kane James and Dom Hanson, as well as a penalty try, combined with the excellent place kicking of Ben Coen proved crucial to England sealing a gritty win at a soaked Rec.
Lucas Friday and Angus Hall ...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login