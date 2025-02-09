U20s Six Nations: George Timmins turns on the power as England’s chariot gathers pace

By James Orpin

England ........................... 27pts

Tries: James 11, Penalty 23, Hanson 80+2

Conversions: Coen 11, 82

Penalties: Coen 30, 55

France...............................10pts

Try: Britz 34 Conversion: Jurd 35 Penalty: Jurd 18

Flanker George Timmins impressed with a dogged performance on his first start as England’s youngsters went two from two in their title defence.

Scores from Kane James and Dom Hanson, as well as a penalty try, combined with the excellent place kicking of Ben Coen proved crucial to England sealing a gritty win at a soaked Rec.

Lucas Friday and Angus Hall ...