U20s Six Nations: Wales finally end their away day blues as Roberto Fasti fluffs his lines

By George Wellbelove

Italy .......................18pts
Tries: Ducros 15, Casartelli 39 Conversion: Fasti 40
Penalties: Fasti 1, 54

Wales ................... 20pts
Tries: Bowen 24, Thomas 30, 49 Conversion: Ford 50
Penalty: Ford 69
For the first time in five years, Wales U20s won an away fixture in the Six Nations.
Wales’ last away Six Nations win came against England back in 2020 and this victory did not come easily.
Italy caused them lots of problems and could have stolen victory had Roberto Fasti kicked a penalty in the dying seconds.
As it was, Harri Ford was Wales’ match winner with ...

