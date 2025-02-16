Sharks stun Bulls in South African derby

The Sharks scored three unanswered tries in the second half to stun the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld.

The Bulls led 12-10 early in the second half but quickfire scores from Jordan Hendrikse, Tinotenda Mavesere and Yaw Penxe put the Sharks clear and while the Bulls rallied they came up short.

It took only three minutes for the Bulls to score their first try, Jan-Hendrik Wessels bursting through to dot down under the posts. Ethan Hooker responded for the Sharks five minutes later for 10-7at half-time.

The Bulls drove a maul over the line right after the break, for Johan Grobbelaar to get onto the ...