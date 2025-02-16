Leinster manage to hold off Ospreys

By Roger Panting

Ospreys ............. 19pts

Tries: Deaves 36, Lewis 47, Jones 74

Conversions: O Williams 36, Walsh 74

Leinster .............22pts

Tries: McGrath 13, Tector 38, Slimani 65

Conversions: Frawley 38, Byrne 65

Penalty: Frawley 16

Leinster maintained their unbeaten league record with an 11th straight success but Ospreys will reflect on missing a golden opportunity to bring that run to an end.

Leinster were missing 18 players to the Ireland squad and unsurprisingly produced a disjointed performance which could easily have ended in defeat.

A penalty from Ciaran Frawley was the on...