Gavin Coombes gives Munster the edge over Scarlets

By Sam Jackson

Munster ............29pts

Tries: McCarthy 21, Coombes 45, 64, Kendellen 52, Farrell 80

Conversions: Burns 22, 53

Scarlets .............. 8pts

Try: Page 57 Penalty: Lloyd 18

Munster stole a march on their Welsh play-off rivals with a commanding bonus point victory at Limerick’s Thomond Park.

They went into the game a point behind the Scarlets in the URC table, but were just too strong for them up front, as epitomised by two-try Player of the Match Gavin Coombes.

The visitors included four players who had been released from Wales’ Six Nations squad to get some game-time in Jo...