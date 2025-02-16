Gavin Coombes gives Munster the edge over Scarlets

By Sam Jackson
Munster ............29pts
Tries: McCarthy 21, Coombes 45, 64, Kendellen 52, Farrell 80
Conversions: Burns 22, 53
Scarlets .............. 8pts
Try: Page 57 Penalty: Lloyd 18
Munster stole a march on their Welsh play-off rivals with a commanding bonus point victory at Limerick’s Thomond Park.
They went into the game a point behind the Scarlets in the URC table, but were just too strong for them up front, as epitomised by two-try Player of the Match Gavin Coombes.
The visitors included four players who had been released from Wales’ Six Nations squad to get some game-time in Jo...
