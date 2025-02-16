Cardiff go close but Connacht snatch it

By Simon Thomas
Connacht ........... 24pts
Tries: Murphy 7, Hurley-Langton 17, Heffernan 48, Tierney-Martin 76 Conversions: Ioane 8, 18
Cardiff ................. 19pts
Tries: Lee-Lo 53, Donnell 64, Braley 70 Conversions: Sheedy 54, 71
Midfield ace: Rey Lee-Lo scored in Cardiff’s second half fightback
PICTURE: Alamy
New Wales coach Matt Sherratt was unable to sign off on a winning note with Cardiff despite a dramatic second-half comeback.
Trailing 19-0, they drew level with three tries only for Connacht to snatch back the spoils with a match-winning bonus point score four minutes from ti...
