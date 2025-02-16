Edinburgh left to sweat after Zebre’s final flourish

By Ben Jaycock

Edinburgh ........ 17pts

Tries: McCann 12, Tuipulotu 56, Crosbie 69 Conversion: Thompson 57

Zebre .................22pts

Tries: Trulla 7, Garcia 25, Di Bartolomeo 64 Conversions: Da Re 25, 65

Penalty: Da Re 48

Edinburgh's play-off hopes were dealt a serious blow as the Scottish side suffered defeat to Zebre at home for the first time since 2016.

Zebre played most of the final 10 minutes with 13 men after the visitors had one man sin-binned and another sent off.

The Italian side shocked Ulster in Belfast in January, when they recorded their first away win in four years - and...