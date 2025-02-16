Benetton send Ulster packing

By Ben Jaycock

Benetton ....... 34

Ulster ............... 19

Ulster were punished for woeful ill-discipline as they slipped up in Italy against Benetton. The Irish province have won just four of their 11 games and have slipped deep into the bottom half of the table.

Benetton fought back from a 19-10 deficit to score 24 unanswered points, and Ulster could have few complaints about the outcome.

Scrum-half Nathan Doak gave them a flying start through a third-minute try that he also converted.

Matt Gallagher hacked forward three times to go down the other end and score and Argentina internation...