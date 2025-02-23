Willie Le Roux calling the shots for Bulls

By Ben Jaycock
Bulls .................. 31
Lions.................. 19
Willie le Roux starred as his Bulls boosted their top-four credentials with a bonus point victory at Loftus.
Springbok Le Roux appeared at fly-half rather than his usual position at full-back and impressed from the off, showcasing his playmaking class as his side quickly took a 17-0 lead.
The Bulls were going at a point a minute at one stage and the stand-in No.10 was at the heart of their blistering opening with a wide passing game stretching the defence.
Le Roux was rewarded with a try and an assist as the double World ...
