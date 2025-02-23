Kieran Hardy is getting back to his best

By Simon Thomas

After going through a challenging spell in his career, Kieran Hardy is now enjoying his rugby again and playing with a smile on his face.

The scrum-half was a regular fixture in the Wales set-up for some four years, winning 23 caps after making his Test debut in 2020, with the high point being a crucial try in the Triple Crown-clinching win over England during the 2021 Six Nations title triumph.

But he has recently slipped down the pecking order, finding himself omitted from the last two squads, while his starts at regional level have been limited at times over the past few ...