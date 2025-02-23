Connacht make Quins fight all the way

Friendly

By SAM JACKSON

Harlequins.......24

Connacht......... 19

HARLEQUINS battled hard to claim a gritty win over a powerful Connacht outfit at The Stoop on Friday night.

Quins did not help themselves with an early yellow card to Hayden Hyde for a deliberate knock-on punished by Connacht.

With Hyde in the bin, the Irish side scored two tries – once through captain Paul Boyle from short range, and the second after Oisin Dowling finished a well constructed team try.

Connacht were reduced to 14-men on two occasions in the first half as their two scorers – Dowling an...