Connacht make Quins fight all the way

Friendly
By SAM JACKSON
Harlequins.......24
Connacht......... 19
HARLEQUINS battled hard to claim a gritty win over a powerful Connacht outfit at The Stoop on Friday night.
Quins did not help themselves with an early yellow card to Hayden Hyde for a deliberate knock-on punished by Connacht.
With Hyde in the bin, the Irish side scored two tries – once through captain Paul Boyle from short range, and the second after Oisin Dowling finished a well constructed team try.
Connacht were reduced to 14-men on two occasions in the first half as their two scorers – Dowling an...
