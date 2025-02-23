Cut bench in half to make a game of it

By Nick Cain - Read his expert opinion every week

The bench is damaging rugby union, and this Six Nations should be a watershed moment in curbing its overblown influence.

The availability of eight tactical replacements per team is undermining the concept of players being fit enough to play for 80 minutes, especially in the supposedly elite pro ranks.

It has led to the introduction of too many supersized forwards who, at between 20 and 23 stone (128-146kg), can barely trundle between stoppages, and only have the puff to play for 20 minutes.

Safety Aspect

If we are talking safety, there is o...