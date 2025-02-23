Kloska gets his chance to show Borthwick what he can do

By PAUL REES
Power show: George Kloska in action for Bristol
GEORGE Kloska was one of the surprise picks in the England A squad but Steve Borthwick had been tracking the prop for some time.
The 25-year old Kloska, a Bristolian who joined the club’s academy when he was 13, started out as a back rower, moved to hooker and then loose-head prop before switching to the tighthead.
He has made a number of eye-catching displays this season for Bristol, who are second in the Premiership, with Borthwick urging the Bears’ director of rugby Pat Lam to give the prop more minutes...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login