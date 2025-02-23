Kloska gets his chance to show Borthwick what he can do

By PAUL REES

Power show: George Kloska in action for Bristol

GEORGE Kloska was one of the surprise picks in the England A squad but Steve Borthwick had been tracking the prop for some time.

The 25-year old Kloska, a Bristolian who joined the club’s academy when he was 13, started out as a back rower, moved to hooker and then loose-head prop before switching to the tighthead.

He has made a number of eye-catching displays this season for Bristol, who are second in the Premiership, with Borthwick urging the Bears’ director of rugby Pat Lam to give the prop more minutes...