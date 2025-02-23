Makepeace-Cubitt happy to learn in Smith’s shadow

By PAUL REES

GEORGE Makepeace-Cubitt is making the most of Fin Smith’s presence at Northampton, knowing there will come a point when he looks to take the starting jersey from the England outside-half.

A year ago, the 20-year old Makepeace-Cubitt was the only player in the England U20 squad who was not attached to a Premiership club having joined National League One side Rams following the collapse of London Irish and he was working in a supermarket.

He signed for Northampton last summer and has made two Premiership starts this season and been an ever-present in the pool stage...