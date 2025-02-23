Ethan Roots has been our rock at Exeter Chiefs, says Ricky Pellow

By Mark Stevens

Exeter Chiefs flanker Ethan Roots has used the setback of missing out on England selection into a powerful motivator, driving both his own personal performance and that of his team.

Chiefs skills coach Ricky Pellow has seen first-hand how the 27-year-old has led from the front in recent weeks, producing a string of impressive displays for the Devonians.

It was just over a year ago that Roots made quite the Test debut, picking up a player of the match award as England defeated Italy 27-24 in the Six Nations.

The New Zealand-born back rower featured a further three times for S...