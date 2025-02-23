George Skivington coup as Ross Byrne signs for Gloucester

Gloucester have signed 22-cap Ireland flyhalf Ross Byrne for next season.

In his 177 games for the province, the 29-year-old Dubliner has accumulated 1,156 points in his 10 years at Leinster – the third highest tally of any player – winning four URC titles and being named in the team of the season twice.

Gloucester director of rugby George Skivington said: “Leinster is quite rightly recognised as a breeding ground for lots of quality players, and Ross is one of the best players they’ve produced over the last decade.

“It’s rare to come across someone with so much domestic and international pe...