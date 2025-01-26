Scarlets work hard to subdue Edinburgh

By Roger Panting

Exemplary goal-kicking from fly-half Ioan Lloyd proved just enough for Scarlets to win a hard-fought but uninspiring encounter.

Edinburgh outscored their opponents by four to three in terms of tries but 15 points from the boot of Lloyd was the difference as the Scots were left to reflect on their ill-discipline at crucial stages in the contest.

Lloyd said: “We needed to build on last week as our second-half performance then was nowhere near good enough.

“There was a rally from them but there’s been a major change in our mentality from last season as we practise scenarios t...