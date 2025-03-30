Ulster make it three in a row

By BEN JAYCOCK

Ulster ..............38

Stormers ........ 34

ULSTER recovered from 17-0down to score six tries and make it three consecutive wins for the first time this season.

Evan Roos raced through a huge hole to score for the visitors with only a minute gone. Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu hit a drop goal and Ben Loader ran in from distance.

Ulster hit back when Robert Baloucoune scored froma driving maul, followed by Jack Murphy from close range to tie things up at 17-17.

Michael Lowry put Jacob Stockdale over after Feinberg-Mngomezulu was yellow carded for obstruction. Stormers ...