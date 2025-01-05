Dan Edwards gives Warren Gatland a little to think about

By Roger Panting

Cardiff ................... 13pts

Tries: Botham 6, Hughes 54

Penalty: Thomas 70

Ospreys ................. 13pts

Try: Edwards 50

Conversions: Edward 50

Penalties: Edwards 31, 68

A terrific effort from Ospreys should have seen victory and it was rough justice that high-flying Cardiff escaped with an undeserved draw.

Ospreys had to overcome the loss of James Fender, in the 38th minute for a croc roll on Dan Thomas but remained the better team to have their opponents hanging on grimly at the death on this New Year’s Day clash.

Ospreys head coach Mark Jones, said: “We are frus...