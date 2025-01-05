Dan Edwards gives Warren Gatland a little to think about

By Roger Panting
Cardiff ................... 13pts
Tries: Botham 6, Hughes 54
Penalty: Thomas 70
Ospreys ................. 13pts
Try: Edwards 50
Conversions: Edward 50
Penalties: Edwards 31, 68
A terrific effort from Ospreys should have seen victory and it was rough justice that high-flying Cardiff escaped with an undeserved draw.
Ospreys had to overcome the loss of James Fender, in the 38th minute for a croc roll on Dan Thomas but remained the better team to have their opponents hanging on grimly at the death on this New Year’s Day clash.
Ospreys head coach Mark Jones, said: “We are frus...
