Edinburgh edge the honours in slug-fest

By Bryn Palmer
Edinburgh ......... 10pts
Try: Schoeman 69
Conversion: Healy 70
Penalty: Thompson 23
Glasgow .............. 7pts
Try: Penalty 68
Edinburgh bounced back from their feeble Hampden defeat by Glasgow to dig out a gritty URC victory in a slug-fest with their Scottish rivals at Murrayfield.
While the Warriors retained the 1872 Cup, the annual trophy contested by the two sides, for a third straight year courtesy of their 33-14 first-leg win, victory brought huge relief to Sean Everitt’s side after a week of soul-searching.
Having kept Glasgow scoreless for 68 minutes and led s...
