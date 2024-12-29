Edinburgh edge the honours in slug-fest

By Bryn Palmer

Edinburgh ......... 10pts

Try: Schoeman 69

Conversion: Healy 70

Penalty: Thompson 23

Glasgow .............. 7pts

Try: Penalty 68

Edinburgh bounced back from their feeble Hampden defeat by Glasgow to dig out a gritty URC victory in a slug-fest with their Scottish rivals at Murrayfield.

While the Warriors retained the 1872 Cup, the annual trophy contested by the two sides, for a third straight year courtesy of their 33-14 first-leg win, victory brought huge relief to Sean Everitt’s side after a week of soul-searching.

Having kept Glasgow scoreless for 68 minutes and led s...