Tom Seabrook hat-trick as Northampton Saints edge a thriller over Munster

By Rob Wildman
Northampton ................... 34pts
Tries: Seabrook 13, 48, 67; Langdon 40, Ramm 54
Conversions: Smith 40, 54, 67
Penalty: Smith 59
Munster ............................ 32pts
Tries: Nash 23, 33; Kilgallen 65, 78
Conversions: Crowley 23, 64, 78
Penalties: Crowley 27, 58
A stirring contest ended in Saints scrambling heroically to gain a last-16 home tie and gallant Munster facing a knockout tie on the road.
It was riveting stuff throughout and Northampton hung on after building a lead through three tries from wing Tom Seabrook and one each from hooker Curtis Langdon and ful...
