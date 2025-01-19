Tom Seabrook hat-trick as Northampton Saints edge a thriller over Munster

By Rob Wildman

Northampton ................... 34pts

Tries: Seabrook 13, 48, 67; Langdon 40, Ramm 54

Conversions: Smith 40, 54, 67

Penalty: Smith 59

Munster ............................ 32pts

Tries: Nash 23, 33; Kilgallen 65, 78

Conversions: Crowley 23, 64, 78

Penalties: Crowley 27, 58

A stirring contest ended in Saints scrambling heroically to gain a last-16 home tie and gallant Munster facing a knockout tie on the road.

It was riveting stuff throughout and Northampton hung on after building a lead through three tries from wing Tom Seabrook and one each from hooker Curtis Langdon and ful...