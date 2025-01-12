We know this is a must-win match, admits van Graan

Return: Bath’s Ted Hill

BATH make five changes as they look to kickstart their Champions Cup campaign against Clermont Auvergne.

England openside Sam Underhill will undergo surgery on an ankle injury suffered against Northampton last Sunday and could miss thre Six Nations. Wing Will Muir and flanker Guy Pepper are also ruled out for the rest of the month following injuries sustained against Saints. Thomas du Toit, right, comes in at prop, while lock Charlie Ewels and flanker Ted Hill also return to the starting XV. Tom de Glanville is at fullback and Ruaridh Mc-Connochie is ...