Fisilau on hand to snatch it for Chiefs

By MARK STEVENS
Exeter Chiefs ................... 17pts
Tries: Rigg 7, Moloney 38, Fisilau 79 Conversion: Slade 8
Newcastle Falcons ........ 15pts
Tries: Davis 13, Clark 28 Conversion: Connon 14 Penalty: Connon 40
Match winner: Greg Fisilau crashes over
PICTURES: Getty Images
Crashing home: Max Clark scores for Newcastle
IN Greg Fisilau, Exeter Chiefs have a player they see as a cornerstone for their future growth. The dynamic back row ace has, since his arrival at Sandy Park, come with the ‘one to watch’ tag firmly attached to his hulking great frame.
