McCall is urging his charges to show some fight

By GARY FITZGERALD

Captain: Maro Itoje

MARK McCall admits his players need to start “fighting and scrapping together” if they want to end their stuttering season with a bang.

The Saracens boss feels the potential his side has needs to finally turn into performances and results on the field in the remaining weeks of a stuttering campaign.

And if the perennial trophy gatherers from north London are to hunt down more success over the remaining few months of the campaign they will need to start showing their usual resilience, fortitude and unity according to their direc...