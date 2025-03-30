Cheika: Home advantage is a key factor

By PAUL REES

PREVIEW...Leicester Tigers v Saracens

Today. Kick-off 3pm, Welford Road

AS the Premiership campaign approaches the home straight, Michael Cheika is looking for home advantage to take Leicester into the play-offs.

Four of the Tigers’ last six matches are at Mattioli Woods Welford Road, starting with Saracens today in a meeting of the 2022 and 2023 champions.

“I have coached at grounds all over the world and ours is fantastic,” said Cheika, whose side started the current round in third. “You have the people, the intensity of the support and the w...