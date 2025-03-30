Dynamic Gloucester give Bears a mauling

By PAUL REES

Gloucester ....................... 53pts

Bristol Bears ................... 28pts

Tries: Wade 4, 40, 46; S Atkinson 17, 31, 42; Hathaway 7, Harris 14, Barton 52

Conversions: Carreras 15; C Atkinson 18; Williams 43, 47

Tries: Harding 20, Williams 27, 62; Lahiff 36 Conversions: Byrne 21, 28, 37; MacGinty 62

GLOUCESTER secured the double over their West Country rivals to climb to third in a devastating display of attacking rugby.

Hard to think that this time last year they were on their way to being hit for 90 by Northampton.

Bristol picked up their customary try bon...