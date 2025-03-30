We must keep our foot down -Wade

CHRISTIAN Wade scored his seventh Premiership try hat-trick, a record, to help lift Gloucester back into the play-off positions. The England wing, who joined Gloucester in the summer, followed up his three-try haul against Bristol at Ashton Gate in September with another hat-trick.

“There was a lot of energy out there and it was a lot of run,” said Wade, who was not the only Gloucester player to achieve the hat-trick with centre Seb Atkinson also doing so.

“We have some incred-ible talent in the side and the rugby we played today is why I wanted to come here. We...