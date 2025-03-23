Bristol Bears 52-38 Exeter Chiefs: Hat-trick for Jack Bates but little to savour

By Paul Rees

Bristol Bears ................... 52pts

Tries: Bates 2, 27, 56; Williams 6, 15; van Rensburg 10, Randall 40+2, Luatua 46

Conversions: Slade 6, Hodge 19, 66, 75

Exeter Chiefs .................. 38pts

Conversions: Byrne 3, 11, 16, 28, 40+3, 47

Tries: Moloney 5, Slade 8, Jenkins 18, Hodge 29, Yeandle 66, Rigg 74

A game of 14 tries and 90 points suggests another Premiership thriller, but it was more pantomime with both sides bungling restarts in the first half in tit-for-tat scoring.

It was unfulfilling rather than inspiring no matter that both teams were committed to attack. Exe...