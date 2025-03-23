Baxter planning for next season

ROB Baxter said Exeter’s second coaching shake-up of the season had nothing to do with the heavy Premiership Cup final defeat to Bath last Sunday.

The Chiefs parted company with defence coach Omar Mouneimne in the autumn and last week announced that forwards coach Rob Hunter had replaced Ali Hepher as head coach.

“We were planning to make the change next season and we thought why not do it now,” said Baxter, Exeter’s director of rugby.

TEAMS

BRISTOL: Lane 7; Bates 8 (Naulago 76, 4), van Rensburg 8, Williams 7 (Naulago 55-66), Ravouvou 7 (Luatua 31, 7);...