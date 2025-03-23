We’ve left ourselves a mountain to climb, admits Northampton Saints boss Phil Dowson

Phil Dowson vowed champions Northampton would learn from the “harshest of lessons” dished out by Leicester.

“We going to have to have a long hard look and take the lessons – sometimes the best lessons are the harshest ones,” he said.

Dowson said the performance was “humbling and unacceptable” and acknowledged that a playoff looked a long way off.

“We’ve given ourselves a mountain to climb. It’s not impossible but we are going to have to be a darn sight better than that.”

England Players Returning

Dowson said he would continue to “juggle” Northampton’s England players on a case-by-case basis,...