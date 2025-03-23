Northampton Saints 0-33 Leicester Tigers: Spirited Tigers too smart

By Rob Wildman
Northampton Saints ........ 0pts
Leicester Tigers ............ 33pts
Tries: Radwan 4, van Poortvliet 10, Cracknell 13, Clare 75
Conversions: Pollard 10, 75
Penalties: Pollard 29, 32, 49
Michael Cheika has challenged his Leicester Tigers to repeat this outstanding performance when Saracens visit on Sunday.
“It’s been a good night but next Sunday is another challenge against Saracens,” said the Leicester boss who was in buoyant mood after his first trip here.
This win for Leicester – the first time Northampton had been ‘nilled’ at home in a Premiership match – keeps them firm...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login