Ford leads from the front for sharp Sale

■By LUKE JARMYN

Newcastle Falcons ........15pts

Tries: Neild 21, Palframan 80

Conversion: Connon 22

Penalty: Connon 32

Sale Sharks ..................... 39pts

Tries: Rodd 9, R du Preez 30, O’Flaherty 40, McElroy 51, Carpenter 67

Conversions: Ford 10, 31, 40+1, 52

Penalties: Ford 3, 37

GEORGE Ford may not be England’s first choice but the Sale fly-half showed why he’s being championed by some for the British & Irish Lions tour this summer.

The 32-year-old capitalised on Sharks’ dominance up front to produce some magician-like eye catchi...