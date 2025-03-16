Saints boss calls for salary cap to be lowered

NEWS EXTRA

NORTHAMPTON Saints chief executive Julia Chapman says the Premiership’s salary cap must be lowered again if the game is to become profitable.

The cap – agreed by all member clubs – was increased from £5m back to £6.4m this season, having previously been reduced in 2020 during the pandemic.

Northampton won their first Premiership title for a decade last season, but still reported a £1.7m loss.

Chapman told BBC Radio Northampton: “It’s hard to deny that rugby, not just Saints, but most of the clubs, is in a challenging finan...