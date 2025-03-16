Exeter Chiefs’ Ben Coen aiming to hit the heights

By Mark Stevens

To become the ultimate leader in any sport, you need to learn from the best.

The greatest players and captains don’t just rise to the top on talent alone – they study, they adapt and, just as important, they take inspiration from those who have led before them.

For Exeter’s Ben Coen, a highly-rated youngster already being dubbed by many to hit the very heights of the modern-day game, he could not have asked for perfect mentors from which to learn his on-field craft.

Tony Yapp and Gareth Steenson have their names etched in Chiefs folklore, thanks in the main to their on-field...