Cheika determined to leave Tigers on a high

By PAUL REES

MICHAEL Cheika is deter mined to leave Leicester on a high having decided not to extend his one-year contract with the club.

Cheika, who has coached Australia and Argentina at Test level as well as the Waratahs, Leinster and Stade Francais, asked for a one-year deal because his family were in Australia but admitted it was a tough decision not to stay on.

“I was used to being away from home for six months when I was involved in inter national footie and one year was ok,” said Cheika, whose side went into the Premiership break fourth in the table.

“T...