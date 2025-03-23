We need to be more precise, says Yeandle

By MARK STEVENS

AFTER a season that has fallen short of the lofty standards set in previous campaigns, Exeter Chiefs club captain Jack Yeandle believes his side must rediscover the ruthless efficiency that once made them the envy of English rugby.

The 35-year-old hooker, who has been a cornerstone of Exeter’s most successful era, didn’t mince his words when assessing the Chiefs’ underwhelming season.

Speaking candidly about the club’s form following their 48-14 loss to Bath in the Premiership Cup final, Yeandle emphasised that the once ‘machine-li...