McConnochie’s on a mission

■By JON NEWCOMBE

PREVIEW...

Exeter v Bath

Today. Kick-off 12pm, Sandy Park

RUARIDH McConnochie insists Bath will be winners this weekend even if they don’t lift the Premiership Rugby Cup for the first time since its inception in 2019.

Exeter stand between Bath and their first trophy since Steve Borthwick led them to victory against Worcester in the 2008 European Challenge Cup final. But whatever the result at Sandy Park today, the former Test and Olympic winger says the competition has been massively beneficial for the club.

As one of the senior heads heavily invo...