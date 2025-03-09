Ealing go close but Chiefs sneak home

By MARK STEVENS

Exeter ................................ 28pts

Tries: Hodge 26, Penalty 33, E Roots 63, Wyatt 70

Conversions: Hodge 27, 64, 71

Ealing Trailfinders ........ 24pts

Tries: Hampson 22, Bird-Tulloch 46, Cornish 56

Conversions: Worboys 23, Willis 17, 57

Penalty: Worboys 9

EXETER Chiefs have gambled their entire season on Premiership Rugby Cup success – but their high-stakes bet almost backfired in a dramatic semi-final clash with Ealing Trailfinders.

The Chiefs have made no secret of the fact that they are prioritising silverware of some sort in this transiti...