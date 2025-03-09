Fit-again Hodge keen to kick on with Chiefs

By PAUL REES

JOSH Hodge is getting a kick out of life at Exeter as the fullback looks to put himself in contention for England’s summer tour to Argentina.

The 24-year old has been given goal-kicking responsibilities this season, a role he covets, and he went into yesterday’s Premiership Rugby Cup semi-final against Ealing Trailfinders on 146 points for the season, a haul that included 11 tries.

Hodge has largely had to watch others aim for goal during his five years at Sandy Park but he has been given a chance this season and believes kicking enhances his game.

